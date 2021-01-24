Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat, who entered the show as a wild card entry, has been evicted from the house this week and it is confirmed now. As per The Khabri, the actor turned politician will leave the house in this weekend ka vaar. It tweeted, “#SonaliPhogat is eliminated from the house”. Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding LIVE From Alibaug: Karan Johar Reaches Alibaug to Bless His 'Student'

Sonali Phogat had been making headlines for creating ruckus inside the house. She fought with Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan over paranthas. The fight was for throwing a paratha in the dustbin, she was trying her best to be seen. Not just that, the housemates had also complained against Sonali Phogat for allegedly threatening them on national TV.

Sonali entered the Bigg Boss 14 house in the last week of December and today, she will be eliminated.

For those, who don’t know, Sonali Phogat is the National Vice President of BJP’s Mahila Morcha. She is the in-charge of scheduled tribe morcha in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. She was elected in the 2019 elections from BJP’s Adampur constituency, however, she could not win. In 2016, she made her acting debut with the TV show Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma. She also featured in the Haryanvi film, Chhoriyan Chhoron S Kam Nahi Hoti. She has appeared in several Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos. She was last seen in the web series, The Story Of Badmashgarh (2019).