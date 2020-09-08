Bigg Boss 14 Updates: There is a lot of excitement for the opening of the fourteenth season of India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss hosted by actor Salman Khan. The makers are all set to commence the show in October and will experience a pre-lockdown experience in the BB house, the reports suggest. The report in Indian Express say the Bigg Boss 14 producers and crew at the backstage have ensured the contestants get to have all the experiences that they had in normal life. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: Salman Khan Hosted Controversial Show to Premiere on THIS Date

The normalcy includes shopping, eating out, watching movies and a lot of crazy things. A source informed the portal that Bigg Boss 14 makers have planned a small shopping mall, movie theatres, spa, and restaurants inside the BB house. It is true that we all have stopped going out of the house and avoid going to crowded places. But, we think it's the time for the contestants to enjoy as they may experience these crazy bunch of things inside the BB house.

The reports further say that these activities will be a part of of luxury tasks, contestants can win a chance to enjoy all these experiences in Bigg Boss 14 house.



There are reports that the Salman Khan hosted show will premiere on Colors on October 3. A source close to the development shared with Indian Express that the makers are still finalising the contestants for a season. While work on the set is almost complete, the makes decided to push the season from September to October so that they can get the best contestants in the house.

Bigg Boss 14 will once again see a mix of celebrities and semi-known faces. Once they sign a contract, they would have to go under quarantine for a while before entering the show. The season will extensively play around the ‘lockdown’ and ‘social distancing’.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the channel and the producers are paying Salman extra Rs 200 million per episode to continue as host. With the new hike, his new remuneration is Rs 85 million per episode, which means he will take home a hefty amount of Rs 4.5 billion and even more for the entire season.