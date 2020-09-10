Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere on the television next month. The makers and the host Salman Khan of Bigg Boss 14 have scheduled to shoot the first episode which is the opening episode on October 1 at Film City, Mumbai. Salman Khan is said to have returned to his Mumbai’s Bandra residence after spending several months at his Panvel farmhouse in the lockdown. A Mumbai Mirror report has quoted a source saying, “Bigg Boss is set to go on air from Sunday, October 4. Usually, the premiere episode is shot a day in advance so that the identity of the contestants can be kept under wraps. However, these are unprecedented times and hence they will be shooting three days in advance.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Latest News: Contestants Can go For Shopping, Movies, Eat at Restaurants in The House?

Salman Khan has reportedly allotted the entire day of the shoot. While work on the set is almost complete, the makers have decided to push the season from September to October so that they can get the best contestants in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: Salman Khan Hosted Controversial Show to Premiere on THIS Date

The previous report in Indian Express says Bigg Boss 14 producers and crew at the backstage have ensured the contestants get to have all the experiences that they earlier had in normal like movie outing, eating at a restaurant and shopping. Yes, you read that right! A source informed the portal that Bigg Boss 14 makers have planned a small shopping mall, movie theatres, spa, and restaurants inside the BB house. All these activities will be a part of of luxury tasks, contestants can win a chance to enjoy all these experiences in Bigg Boss 14 house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Bhojpuri Contestant News: Amrapali Dubey to Participate in The Salman Khan Show?



Bigg Boss 14 will once again see a mix of celebrities and semi-known faces. Once they sign a contract, they would have to go under quarantine for a while before entering the show. The season will extensively play around the ‘lockdown’ and ‘social distancing’