Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss will reportedly come with its 14th season soon. The show is getting premiered on television in September! Yes, you read that right. As per the reports in Indian Express, the Bigg Boss team recently signed a contract with the host Salman Khan. Online auditions have already been completed and the makers have selected a total of 30 contestants out of which 16 will step inside the house in Bigg Boss 14. Out of these 16 finalists, 13 are believed to be celebrity contestants and the rest three are the commoners.

Talks are already on with television actors like Nia Sharma, Rajeev Sen, Vivian Dsena, Jasmin Bhasin, Alisha Panwar, Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan Suman and MTV face Aarushi Dutta. However, Adhyayan has rubbished the rumours of his participation, saying it's a FALSE NEWS.

While the last season began on October 1, but this year, the reports suggest that Salman Khan hosted show will kickstart in September.

Earlier there were reports that Bigg Boss 14 show might get delayed for a month owing to the global pandemic and imposed lockdown in the containment zones across the nation. A source had said earlier, “While the show had started on October 1 last year, this time around, the shoot is likely to begin from the last week of October. The participants will be a mix of celebrities and commoners. The team has shortlisted 30 people, of which 16 will enter the Bigg Boss house. The 16 contestants, comprising 13 celebrities and three commoners, will be tested for COVID-19 before being sent inside the house. The set as well as the items inside the house will be sanitised.”

However, we are waiting for the clarity from the makers of Bigg Boss and Salman Khan.