Bigg Boss 14 February 18, 2021, Written Update: After Aly Goni’s video call with his mother gets over, Rakhi Sawant enters the washroom and mimics Aly Goni, like how he was crying in front of his mother. Rakhi says he was crying that Rakhi pokes him. She sings when Aly’s mom will become mother-in-law? ‘tu kab saas banegi re’. While looking at the camera, Rakhi says that my mother had an operation but I asked for my mother once only and I knew she is a strong woman. I could have asked to call my mother and talk to her but I know she is strong, she is a lioness. Also Read - TRP Report Week 6: Anupama Grabs First Spot Again, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in Top 5, Indian Idol Slips



Rakhi further says I don’t have any problem with any mother. I love all mothers. She also said, ‘har maa ke liye uska bacha bacha hota hai, chahe vo shaitan kyu na ho’. Rakhi Sawant shouts that Aly pokes me too, I miss my family too but this is Bigg Boss house and nobody can get here easily, we don’t come here to bore the audience all we need to do is entertainment.

Rakhi Sawant says that nobody has the guts to touch her. She talks about Rubina’s episode when she had thrown water at Rakhi, on how she controlled her anger. When Aly Goni comes in the living room, Rakhi looks at him and mimics his crying and says ‘Rakhi poke karti hai’.

Aly Goni feels bad about how Rakhi is making fun of him and his mom’s conversations. Aly says to the camera that Rakhi fans should know her reality. People love a woman like Rakhi who makes fun of mother and son’s emotions.

Rubina Dilaik notices Rakhi Sawant’s behaviour and she makes her understand that whatever she is doing in not right. ‘Rakhi tumhe dusro ki khushi dekh kar khush hona chahye’, tells Rubina. She further says is you are happy for Aly Goni then you don’t need to taunt him. Rakhi then responses and says I can say anything I want to, this is my house too. Rakhi ignores her and says so don’t listen to me.