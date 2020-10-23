Bigg Boss 14 Live Updates October 23 Episode: Today’s episode starts with Nikki Tamboli in the red zone area not getting convinced by the captain to come out in her own space which is the green zone. After listening to Rubina, captain Nishant Singh Malkhani uses his strategy and picks Nikki’s personal belongings and keep in the BB mall. It was Nishant’s duty to bring Nikki back in the green zone. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Highest Paid Contestants: Rubina Dilaik Earns The Maximum in Freshers, Sidharth Shukla in Seniors