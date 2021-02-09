Bigg Boss 14 Mid-Week Eviction: The connection week has been started with the entries of connections of every contestant. The week has started with a big responsibility given to the connections to nominate a participant for the mid-week eviction and it has been reported that Abhinav Shukla is going to get eliminated from the Salman Khan hosted show. The Khabri has confirmed the news by sharing the same on his Twitter handle. The connections of contestants entered the house to support them in the race to win the trophy are Jasmin Bhasin as Ali Goni’s connection, Jyotika Dilaik as Rubina Dilaik’s connection. It is shocking to learn the news of Abhinav Shukla’s eviction from Bigg Boss 14. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Here’s When Jasmin Bhasin- Aly Goni Are Planning to get Married, Actor Reveals All

Fans are not happy with the sudden exit of Abhinav Shukla. A few of the users said Devoleena should have gone out of the show. Another user said: “Aur kitna baised hoge bb…rakhi ko.top 5 mein krne ky liye abhinav ko nikal diya…agar rakhi ko rakhna hi tha to top 6 kr dette jaise pichle baar aarti ko rakhne k liye top.6 kiya tha”. Also Read - Salman Khan Again Slams Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla For Calling Rakhi Sawant 'Neech, Wahiyat, Gandi Aurat'

there were many who appreciated Abhinav’s game and wrote: “Played with dignity,best calm ever seen in a man,very well educated and behave”. A Twitter user wrote, “#AbhinavShukla You have raised the bar to an unprecedented level in terms of Maturity, Control, Dignity and Patience in #BB14… in the words of @mrhegde.. “Finally there is a man who has earned respect and won hearts by playing even Bigg Boss like a Gentleman’s game!” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Latest Eviction: Arshi Khan Gets Eliminated After Big Fight With Devoleena Bhattacharjee

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan had bashed Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik for calling Rakhi ‘gandi aurat’. their reaction came after Rakhi Sawant was heard calling Abhinav ‘tharki’ and their war of words became so ugly.