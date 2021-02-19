Bigg Boss 14 Mid-Week Eviction Twist: Bigg Boss 14 finale week is going on and after a long run of over four months, the show is finally concluding. The reality show will have its grand finale on Sunday, February 21, 2021. The ones who are fighting for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy are Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli. But there is a twist in the format as ‘scene kabhi bhi palat sakta hai’. Two days before the finale, the makers have reportedly brought a major twist. It was reported that actor Rajkummar Rao will enter the show and will take one of the contestants with him. The possibilities of mid-week eviction might happen tonight in Friday’s episode. However, the latest promo shared by the channel’s official account showed that Rajkummar has entered the show but he denied that he won’t take any one of the 5 contestants out. Instead, he gives a hint that someone will come to the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Joins Pawri Hori Hai Trend, Declares Rubina Dilaik Winner Ahead of Grand Finale- Video

Rajkummar Rao has come to Bigg Boss 14 to promote his next film Roohi, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. He will be interacting with the five housemates and giving them a fun task, after which he says ‘koi bahar nai jaiga aaj, infact koi aaiga iss ghar ke ander’. The housemates were shocked to hear this from the actor. Well, everything will be revealed in tonight’s episode, and we guess fans are also intrigued to know what will happen. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 February 18, 2021, Written Update: Rakhi Sawant Makes Fun of Aly Goni And His Mother’s Conversation, Rubina Schools Her

Watch the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 here:

Meanwhile, the buzz is going on that either Rubina Dilaik or Rahul Vaidya are going to win the show. Several Bigg Boss fans have already declared Rubina the winner of the show.