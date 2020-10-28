Bigg Boss 14 Latest News: In Tuesday’s Bigg Boss episode, one of the contestants Jaan Kumar Sanu, was heard saying to Nikki Tamboli that don’t speak in Marathi as he cannot understand and the show’s format also says ‘to talk in Hindi only’. This 5 seconds clip was noticed by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amey Khopkar, who has issued a warning against Jaan Kumar Sanu. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni to Join Rumored Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin in The House

Jaan is the son of popular Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu. Amey Khopkar has alleged that Jaan has insulted the Marathi language inside the Bigg Boss 14 show. He was quoted saying, "Within 24 hours if Jaan Kumar Sanu doesn't apologise then Bigg Boss 14 shooting will be stopped. One has to respect the Marathi language if he is staying in Maharashtra".

Jaan was in conversation with Nikki inside the red zone area. She was talking in Marathi and Jaan's reaction on the same didn't go well with the MNS leader. Khopkar has claimed that such a statement is derogatory and disrespectful towards the Marathi language.

In the show, Jaan had an argument with Rahul Vaidya when he called him a product of Nepotism in the nominations task. Rahul’s exact words were ‘Mujhe Nepotism Se Sakht Nafrat Hain’. Jaan happens to be the son of legendary singer Kumar Sanu. Jaan’s mother Rita Bhattacharya even reacted to Rahul’s comment and has criticised him for the same. In an interview with Spotboye, she told, “If Rahul feels that Jaan is in the show because of nepotism then how come they are both on the same platform right now? If according to Rahul there is a difference between the insider and outsider then how come he is on the same platform where my son is? Jaan’s father Kumar Sanu has sung almost 23000 songs till now so being his son he must have at least sang 23 songs in the industry with his father’s support. But aisa nahi hai kyunki Jaan ne jo kuch bhi achieve kiya hai apni badolat aya hai. (But it isn’t so because whatever Jaan has achieved, he has done it on his own).”

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 14.