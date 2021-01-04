Bigg Boss 14 show is the most-watched show these days and the credit goes to the challengers Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan. In the recent promo video shared by the channel, it is seen that ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Bhojpuri star Monalisa will enter the house to entertain the audience and the hosusemates. The Nazar actor grooved sensuously to the tunes of Kamli song from Dhoom 3. Monalisa effortlessly did hook steps and used a pole to dance in a hot red dress. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani Meets With Car Accident on New Year’s Eve, Escapes Injury

Monalisa’s pole dance entertained the housemates and she soon asked them to join her. While she was on the other side of the glass wall, the contestants did pole dance in the garden area. Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Mahajan danced on Chokra Jawan Re. Also Read - Vikas Gupta Breaks Down in Front of Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 14 After Aly Goni Accuses Him of Exploiting Men, And Sabotaging His Career

Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Arshi Khan grooved to Babli Badmash Hai. Soon after the video was uploaded, netizens praised Rubina’s pole dance. The video has garnered over 4 lakh views in a few hours. Also Read - Rahul Mahajan Gets Evicted From Bigg Boss 14 Despite Being The Captain of The House

Watch here:

Monalisa will take one contestant along with her. She said, “Aaj jab main yahaan se niklungi toh mere saath koi ek nikal jayega.” She further added, “Jiska bhi naam main iss mirror pe likh kar kiss karoongi, woh ho jayega iss ghar se eliminate”.

It has been confirmed that Rahul Mahajan is the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 14. He failed to impress the viewers who always remained on the fence about his presence in the show. In tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Rahul will be seen getting evicted from the house. The news created a buzz after a Twitter handle known by the name The Khabri tweeted the same. “EXCLUSIVE AND CONFIRMED. #RahulMahajan has been Eliminated from the House,” the tweet read.