There were reports that actor Aly Goni will be seen this year in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14. The portal suggested that Aly will quarantine before the show as the premiere is on October 3 at 9 pm. However, the actor cleared the rumors and revealed that he is not a part of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, because he is tied up with a web series. He said, “I am not doing ‘Bigg Boss’. The format and concept of ‘Bigg Boss’ are fantastic, and this season will rock too. I may do it in the future, as they say never say never. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Rumours: Carry Minati Speaks on Being Trolled After Reports of Him Participating in Show go Viral

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor will be occupied with the web series Zidd, an action-packed war series starring Amit Sadh that he describes as a big opportunity. “It also stars Amit Sadh whom I am very fond of. His work on the web platform has been very well received by all,” said Aly. Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan to Begin Shoot in February? - All You Need to Know About YRF's Film



Given the army backdrop of the series, Aly says he is “trying hard to lose weight”, adding: “I am working out, running and also doing mixed martial arts”. He feels OTT as a platform is the best space for an actor. He said, “You can do a lot of creative stuff on this platform, and I always wanted to do something raw on television shows, which would not have been possible. I have never played a lead on television. I feel on OTT an actor gets a freehand to perform and that’s what I have always aimed for”.

As per the reports, there are a few more names which came forward with Aly Goni such as Jasmin Bhasin, Neha Sharma, Jaan Shanu and Eijaz Khan.

Aly Goni was last seen in Nach Baliye 9 with his ex-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic (who married Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya). He has featured in shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

YouTuber CarryMinati has also refused his entry in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Putting a rest to all the rumours, the YouTuber took to social media and said that he’s not going to be a part of the show. Carry first answered the question in an online chat when a fan asked him about the reports of participating in Bigg Boss 14. He then took to Twitter and wrote, “I am not going in Bigg Boss! Don’t believe in everything you read. ” (sic)