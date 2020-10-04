Ever since Nikki Tamboli has entered the Bigg Boss 14, she has been very particular about her manicured nails. She is ignoring household chores like Kitchen cleaning, dishwashing, etc. Nikki clearly said that she doesn’t want to wash utensils as it will spoil her nails. First, she had an argument with Eijaz Khan, then Jasmin Bhasin and Shehzad Deol. So, everyone decided to give her a duty to chop vegetables for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: Jaan Kumar Sanu Chops of His Hair to Gain Entry Inside The House | See Pics

Everyone in the house corners her and gangs up against Nikki Tamboli as she is skipping work. Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki get into a verbal spat over her skipping the work as everyone in the house has to work. As soon as Nikki raises her voice, Jasmin walks out of the conversation.

Jasmin says Nikki doesn't know how to talk as everyone is trying to convince her to work with or without nails. Bhasin calls out at Nikki's attitude towards washing utensils. Nikki finally agrees for chopping vegetables and later cries as she thinks everyone in the house is ganging up against her.

Hina Khan, who is one of the seniors, pacifies Nikki and tries to make her understand that every contestant is supposed to do work. On the other hand, Jasmin refuses to take any help from Nikki and cries out loud as she is getting irritated with Nikki’s behavior. She calls her an adamant child.



Later, when Hina asked Shehzad Deol to mention a few negative points about Nikki, he said she pokes him and makes an issue out of everything. He also talked about how she’s not considerate about people in the house.

Before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, Nikki Tamboli gave an interview where she said: “If I make a good friend, we will bond and romance might happen. I will do masti.” Nikki also debunked talk of being in a relationship with DJ Rohit Gida. “I don’t know the guy. He is not even on my Facebook. Mereko malum hi nahi woh kaun hai. He might be a fan and shared the pic. I do not know the guy.”

“Mera ek se peth nahi bharta. I want to show all shades. I am naughty, chulbuli (vivacious), gorgeous and funny.” She said as that she had followed the last season to the hilt, and admires Sidharth Shukla. “He is just like what he is in original life. You cannot fake it for months. People are smart enough to see through it. I will be my outspoken self,” she said.