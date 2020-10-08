Bigg Boss 14 is on roll with a group of fresher and senior contestants. This year, the house has stars like Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin who will be seen dancing sensuously with a toofani senior Sidharth Shukla. The task is that the girls have to woo Sidharth to gain immunity. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla And Jasmin Bhasin Discuss Shehnaaz Gill's Weight Loss Transformation, Aly Goni Shares a Clip

It's Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli's rain dance video that is grabbing all the attention. The channel has posted a promo clip of what to expect tonight and we must say that it is super steaming hot. Not only this, the reaction of other housemates like Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan and Jaan Kumar after seeing the dance goes viral.

In the task Sid-Island, the girls have to impress Sidharth and get a chance to save themselves from nominations. They had to impress Sidharth in three rounds and in the first one, they had to get a tattoo done from him. After the first round, Sidharth rejected Sara while the other four prepped up for the next task – i.e.

Bigg Boss season 14 started on October 3. As of now, there are 11 contestants on the show including Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Kohli, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nikki Tamboli, Shehzad Deol, Sara Gurpal and Rahul Vaidya. The three seniors in the show Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan will decide which contestant will be confirmed in the house.

Tonight’s episode is bound to raise the temperature.

Bigg Boss 14 airs Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. Stay tuned to watch more updates on this.