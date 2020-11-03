On November 2’s episode, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed a double eviction wherein contestants Nishant Singh Malkhani and Kavita Kaushik were eliminated. Nishant Singh Malkhani’s elimination took place on the basis of opinions from the housemates in the green zone and Kavita Kaushik’s elimination took place on the basis of audience votes. Now, Nishant Singh has taken to Instagram to share a video message for his opponents. In the video, he can be seen saying: “So guys, iss hafte Bigg Boss ke ghar mein jo mere saath hua, mujhe kaha gaya, uske liye mera sirf ek jawaab hai. Chamak sabko nazar aati hai, par andhera koi nahi dekh paata (So, what happened with me in the Bigg Boss house and what I was told, I just have one answer for it. Everyone can see shine but no one can see the darkness.),” he said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 November 4, 2020 Episode Highlights: Jasmin Bhasin Gets Jealous of Aly Goni, Pavitra Punia Bond

In the caption, Nishant asked 'Whatever happened with me in the Bigg Boss 14 house, was it right or wrong?".

Watch the video here:

The nominated contestants who were stationed at the Red zone were Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Kavita Kaushik. As Nishant and Kavita go home, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin enter the green zone area.