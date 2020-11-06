Today’s Bigg Boss 14 episode starts with Aly Goni advising Jasmin Bhasin on how to go about the captaincy task against Pavitra Punia who is her competitor. Housemates ask Pavitra why does she deserve to be the captain. She tells Abhinav and Jasmin that she wants to be the captain because she wants to take revenge from Eijaz since she is hurt. Jasmin tries to convince Pavitra to let her be the captain as she wants to be in the green zone and close to Aly. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut: Can Only Imagine Who All Are Involved in Sushant Singh Rajput's Murder

Jasmin Bhasin is the new captain of Bigg Boss 14

As Jasmin gave her word to Abhinav that she will take out Rubina from the red zone, she requested Rubina that don't take Pavitra's name as Jasmin also gave her a promise. On the other hand, Jasmin, Nikki and Jaan gather around Aly's room to speak with him through the glass door. Aly tells Jaan that no one outside can see his real personality.

Jasmin, as a new captain, is seen allocating new duties to the housemates. Jaan gets into the argument as he doesn’t want to clean the living room. Jasmin is seen communicating the same to Aly Goni.

Rubina Dilaik keeps Karwa Chauth fast for Abhinav Shukla

Rubina and Abhinav will celebrate the festival of Karwa Chauth in the BB 14 house. Abhinav gets emotional after Rubina says ‘Anything For You my Love’.

Jasmin gets angry at Pavitra for talking to Aly in a bad tone. She is clearly hurt and feels like Pavitra is trying to get between Aly and her relationship. Jasmin interrupts them and asks Pavitra, ‘What is your point?’ Pavitra gets annoyed by Jasmin’s interference that Aly maybe her friend, but he also has a bond with her. Pavitra says there is no need for Jasmin to get so possessive! Jasmin calls Pavitra nonsense, and the latter gives back saying she did not expect such behavior from her.

Bigg Boss gives red zone contestants a chance to enter the green zone

Bigg Boss asks captain Jasmin to take one name out of four contestants whom she doesn’t want to save from nominations. Jasmin takes Rahul Vaidya’s name. Bigg Boss tells the other three contestants to pick their representatives who will fight for them and save them from going back in the red zone. While Rubina picks Abhinav, Shardul picks Pavitra and Naina chooses Nikki.

Hold the triangle task

Abhinav, Pavitra, and Nikki hold a triangle piece of wood and whoever holds on till last will win for their respective red zone contestant. Nikki is out of the game. She is seen getting emotional and cries while saying sorry to Naina. Naina tells that it’s fine and she knows that she tried her best. Pavitra plays till the end and leaves the triangle, making Abhinav Shukla the winner.

Rubina is safe from nomination

After Abhinav wins the task, it means that Rubina is back in the green zone and also safe from nomination this week.

Rubina breaks Karwa Chauth fast

Abhinav can be heard saying: “Kabhi socha tha Bigg Boss ke ghar mein karenge yeh”. Abhinav gives Rubina water to drink, he feeds her, as she touches his feet. Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli, who are seen standing at the back, clap for them. Abhinav and Rubina thank Bigg Boss.

Eijaz breaks down

Eijaz Khan can be seen crying in front of Shardul who is in the red zone. He tells Shardul that the housemates keep calling him mad person. He adds that he fears he will actually go mad if he stays in the house.