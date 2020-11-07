Bigg Boss 14 November 6 Written Episode: Today’s episode starts with Bala song and Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik dance as per their morning ritual. Rahul Vaidya settles his issues with Nikki. The two were at loggerheads post the nomination task wherein Nikki had cheated him with dirty tricks. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Shardul Pandit Opens up on Struggles And Financial Crisis, Says 'I Had no Money to Buy my Medicines'

Rahul and Nikki patch up

Rahul hugs Nikki and she says thank you. Rahul says I am not sad, I just took time and called you here. Nikki says I feel happy to talk to you. Rahul says to me too. Rahul says 'I don't want to remain angry with you.' Nikki smiles at him.

Shardul and Naina into an ugly spat

Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh get into an argument over duties inside the red zone. Naina feels that she is only the one who is working. From cooking, brooming to dishes cleaning, she is doing everything. She shouts at the top of her voice that neither Shardul nor Rahul doesn’t help her in cooking. While Shardul defends himself, Pavitra comes out in Naina’s defense.

Luxury Budget task

Bigg Boss announces luxury budget task wherein the house is divided in two teams – farishtey (angels) and shaitan (devil). Jasmin reads the instructions about rewarding the inmates. She reads that there will be a task that will decide who will get a luxury budget. Team devil will have Aly, Nikki, Eijaz. Team Angels will have Abhi, Pavitra, Jaan, Rubina.

Team devils will have rules like destroying patience, talk in loud language. Team angels will have rules like not cursing, not getting angry, always keeping patience. Jasmin will be the sanchalak of the task and will keep a track of rules breaking. At the end of the task, Jasmin will decide who broke more rules and who won the task.

Aly has some dirty plans for team farishtey (angels). Eijaz shouts at Jaan and asks to remove his shirt and pants to which he denied. He then asked Jaan to trim his beard. He did. Eijaz asks Jaan to be a dog and follow him. He did. Eijaz then asks Jaan to lick the toilet seat and soon Jasmin intervenes that it’s not right. Then Eijaz asks Jaan to put his hand in the toilet commode and flush it. He did. Later, Jaan breaks down.

Nikki shouts at Rubina and asks her to tear his favourite teddy. Team devil is leaving no stone unturned to make team angels break the rules. While Nikki asks Rubina to spill the chutney on him, she has been playing it smart. Jasmin is seen supporting team angel, Aly is annoyed and called Jasmin unfair.

While sanchalak Jasmin takes a break, Eijaz and Jaan get into a heated argument as Jaan is seen expressing his disappointment towards Eijaz. He even abuses the senior actor.

Eijaz shouts at Pavitra that you will say you are ungrateful. Pavitra Punia is ungrateful. Pavitra says my name is Neha Punia. Eijaz says she is not following my rules. You have to repeat after me. You have no guts. Eijaz asks Pavitra to leave. She smiles and leaves.

Team Shaitan (devil) Wins

Bigg Boss asks sanchalak Jasmin to decide the winner. She addressed team farishtey for their efforts and announced that team shaitaan is the winner and they get the luxury budget hamper which they can share with Jasmin.

Eijaz then apologises to Rubina for being cruel during the task. Later, Rubina hails Aly performance, however, they all apologise for the things happened in task as it is a part of the game.

Jasmin apologises to Eijaz

Aly asks Jasmin never to misbehave with any contestant specially Eijaz as he is a very senior actor. He said ‘I feel like crying as he should get respect here’. Jasmin goes to Eijaz and says sorry for calling him mad.

Jaan apologises to Eijaz

Jaan apologises to Eijaz for using abusive language against his family but the actor refuses to forgive him. Jaan tells Eijaz I am sorry if I cursed your family. Eijaz says you have a mother but my mother is dead. You cursed my sister who doesn’t have anyone so say sorry to me properly. Jaan says I am genuinely saying sorry. Eijaz hugs Jaan. Nikki asks Jaan to not cry. Jaan says I am sorry. Nikki says be strong. Eijaz says it’s okay, it happens in the task.