Bigg Boss 14’s new senior Nikki Tamboli is enjoying the power given to her. In tonight’s episode, Nikki takes the charge of distributing personal belongings to the other contestants. She allows Sara Gurpal to take three items as she has only borrowed items for her survival. However, she allows Rahul Vaidya to just take one item which leads to a heated argument between the two. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal Breaks Down Into Tears After Surprise Elimination Announcement

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli can be seen ironing her ex-boyfriend’s boxers and fellow inmates such as Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia and others have a fun time with her. Eijaz Khan also asks Jaan Kumar to play his game as viewers and Salman thinks people are making fun of me. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Sara Gurpal's Ex-Husband Opens Up on Their Split, Eijaz Khan's Liking Towards Her

Bigg Boss will also roll out a new task where contestants are supposed to break the earthen pot who they still are least deserving. Nikki breaks the earthen pot of Shehzaad and says, “inko ghar hi jana chahiye (he should go home).” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Eviction: Seniors Decides to Evict Sara Gurpal From the House? Read On



Bigg Boss will also announce surprise elimination leaving Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal in tears. If reports are to be believed, Sara will be evicted from the house after Bigg Boss gives power to Toofani Seniors to eliminate one contestant.



Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli won immunity, others including Sara Gurpal, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Shehzad Deol, Eijaz Khan, and Rahul Vaidya went straight into elimination.