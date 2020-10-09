In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia who were coming close to each other, fought over bathroom cleaning. Pavitra pointed out at Rahul for ignoring wet tissues in the bathroom while he is in charge of the bathroom cleaning. To which, he said she isn’t the boss here. The matter got worse as Punia shouted at him in front of the other housemates. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli-Pavitra Punia’s Steamy Dance Video With Sidharth Shukla Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Angry by Pavitra's accusations, Rahul slammed and hit back at her by criticizing for making bad quality and tasteless food. Pavitra, who says she is a good cook and knows how to cook several intercontinental dishes, fumed with anger upon hearing ill words over the food she has cooked. Rahul spoke disrespectfully to her and she threatened to slap him tight. Rahul Vaidya in anger provoked her to go ahead and slap him. She then said that people like him who don't respect food, should not get food and starve the whole day. Both of them raised voice. It didn't stop here, the fight got worse when Pavitra accused Rahul of flirting with other women in the Bigg Boss house.

A few days ago, Pavitra and Rahul were seen chilling together at the garden area and it seemed they liked each other's company. Rahul even asked Pavitra to teach him how to cook and also gave her the reason that this is the most romantic thing a man can do for his partner. They even talked about love and discussed their past relationships roughly.

In the upcoming episode of October 9, Pavitra Punia will be seen dragging the bathroom cleaning conversation with Nikki Tamboli and they two will also fight over this topic. The promo clip shows Pavitra threatening Nikki to slap her.

