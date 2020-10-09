It will be a week to Bigg Boss 14 now and the show has already grabbed headlines for its format. This season, Tofani seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan play important roles in the show as they will decide who gets confirmed in Bigg Boss 14. In October 9’s episode, Nikki Tamboli is seen performing her immunity task with determination. She doesn’t want to lose her immunity task. In the task, Abhinav and Nikki who are confirmed contestants will be seated and the other contestants will grab their immunities from them. Nikki and Abhinav will sit and others have to make the two leave their place to win the immunity task. Who so ever wins the task, will get the immunity of Abhinav and Nikki. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 October 8 Episode: Pavitra Punia-Rahul Vaidya’s Ugly Fight Breaks Their Friendship

The housemates ruin Nikki Tamboli’s makeup and personal belongings. They ruin her hair and do every possible thing so that Nikki loses. Gauahar Khan, who is also one of the three toofani seniors in the house, was seen asking Nikki to not get up and promising that she will give her makeup instead. Contestants are seen dumping, throwing, wasting and ruining Nikki’s makeup, while shampoo/cream was put on her hair, as she sat patiently with her eyes closed. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli-Pavitra Punia’s Steamy Dance Video With Sidharth Shukla Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Watch this space for more space.