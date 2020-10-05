Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia had dated Paras Chhabra, who was season 13’s contestant. They were in a relationship for a few months in 2018. Recently, in a chit chat with Rahul Vaidya inside the BB house, Pavitra talked about her past love life and stated that she has trust issues. Also, before entering the BB 14 house, Punia had given an interview where she said that even if Paras decides to come on Bigg Boss 14, he should not provoke her or he will have to face dire consequences. “I don’t really have that much of a controversial past. I just have one ‘sh*t’ in my life and if he has even a bit of self-respect and sense left, he will not enter the Bigg Boss 14 house in my presence and even if he does, he shouldn’t rub me the wrong way or else he would face the dire consequences,” Pavitra Punia told Telly Chakkar in an interview. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: Jaan Kumar Sanu Chops of His Hair to Gain Entry Inside The House | See Pics

Now, Paras Chhabra has strongly reacted to Pavita's claims and revealed shocking things about the TV actor. Pavitra hid about being married while she was dating Paras and he only got to know when her husband messaged her. Paras told ETimes TV, "Pavitra has rightly said that Paras was her mistake because a married woman can't be dating and fooling me. It was alarming to know this when her husband messaged me and said you both could be with each other as much as you want but only after my divorce with her. I confronted her and she agreed, then I got to know one after other shocking revelations about her. I don't want to open my mouth right now. I could be explosive right now, but time will tell and it will show during her stint in BB. If I open my mouth things can go against her and it won't be good. She hid about her marriage from me."

Before dating Paras, Pavitra Punia got engaged to a businessman Sumit Maheshwari. They dated for some time in 2015 and were all set to marry each other. However, there was no update about her marriage.

Pavitra started her career with popular dating show Splitsvilla 3, and then was seen in Naagin 3, Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Daayan and Baalveer Returns.