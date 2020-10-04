Bigg Boss 14: On the grand premiere night of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya got a secret task from toofani seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla that he has to earn a kiss from a girl inside the house. The kiss should be on the cheeks and that too in front of another contestant. He succeeds in his task of getting a kiss from a girl in the house. He convinces Pavitra Punia stating he will help her going forward in the game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: Jaan Kumar Sanu Chops of His Hair to Gain Entry Inside The House | See Pics

The secret task was if he doesn't get a kiss then he won't get to sleep in the house. Rahul Vaidya first asked contestant Nikki Tamboli to kiss on the cheek, but she refused to do.

Rahul Vaidya and Punia’s chemistry is building up in the show. They share a few personal things and very much like each other’s company.

Talking about Rahul Vaidya’s work, he rose to fame with Indian Idol 1 where he was the second runner-up. He was the anchor of the popular show Jhoom India on Sahara and was a playback for several films, such as Shaadi No. 1, Jigyaasa, Hot Money, and Krazzy 4. In 2013, Rahul sung Be Intehaan (Unplugged Version) from Race 2. In 2014, Rahul came up with a ‘summer party anthem of the year Fan (single), which became a hit on YouTube.