Actor Pavitra Punia is hopelessly in love with Eijaz Khan, her fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestant. She put a big smile on the faces of her fans with her latest interview by saying that 'good news' is on the way. Pavitra and Eijaz developed feelings for each other on the show and expressed the same in a special episode after which they decided to stay together and take their relationship forward.

While Eijaz has spoken about getting married to Pavitra soon, she says 'future is unpredictable'. The actor, while talking to ETimes, mentioned that she is in love with his 'personality, aura, and his stubbornness'. Pavitra explained how the time – when she got eliminated and Eijaz was still inside the house – made them realise their feelings for each other.

"When we were apart for over a month, it was the moment of truth for us. Our feelings didn't change. We used to care for each other but staying apart made it clear to us that it is love. Future toh unpredictable hai! We can only decide and live in the present. It is a blessed moment for us," she said.

The actor added that they know this is love and nothing else because they can separate the feelings of ‘care’ from how they feel for each other today. “Earlier, we felt attachment and care and now we are in love. Love is when you know you are there for someone and when that person is there for you. We wish our future is on a good note. Hopefully, we will give good news soon… very soon. Love is a beautiful feeling. I love his aura, his personality and also his stubbornness,” she said.

Ever since they announced their relationship on Bigg Boss, many have been calling it an ‘act’ for publicity. However, after Eijaz said that he totally respects Pavitra and their relationship, she also maintained the same. She said that not just fans and social media users but her friends also popped the same question and she told them that she’s genuinely in love with Eijaz. “Our feelings are real. What we have is real. It takes courage to say something like that on national TV. When we were in the reality show, it was never fake. Even my friends, have asked how real is it but let me tell you, no one will do it for footage. No one will ruin a personal image for publicity. We are sure right now. We will take it forward slowly,” she said.

What do you think about the 'good news'?