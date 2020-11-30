A hotelier named Sumit Maheshwari has accused Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestant Pavitra Punia of keeping their marriage a secret and cheating on him four times. On the show, Pavitra spoke about getting engaged but did not reveal the name of the person with whom she was engaged. Pavitra had previously spoken about her relationships with Paras Chhabra and Pratik Sehajpal. Sumit shared that Pavitra asked him to keep the marriage a secret. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Finale Week: Rubina Dilaik Talks About Divorce, Abhinav Shukla Cries Hard

In the past, Paras had shared that Pavitra cheated on her husband with him. Now, Sumit has claimed that he was the man in question who was cheated upon. “We are still husband and wife. We got engaged and we have married also, but she didn’t disclose it,” Sumit is heard saying in an interview to YouTube channel Fifafooz. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant to Enter Bigg Boss 14 as a Challenger Along With Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan And Others

He claimed Pavitra had affairs four times during their marriage, and named Paras and Pratik. “I had texted Paras when I found out about their relationship,” Sumit said, adding: “I told him that you can be in a relationship with her but wait till we get a divorce. My family is involved. I still have a tattoo of her on my hand. Nothing has changed from my side.” Also Read - Pavitra Punia Gets Evicted From Bigg Boss 14 After Jaan Kumar Sanu?

He also opened up about Pavitra’s growing closeness with Eijaz Khan on the show, saying: “It is shocking, but I don’t find her relationship genuine.”

He said that he stopped watching the show after Pavitra started getting close with Eijaz, and called her an opportunist.

Pavitra was evicted from the show on Sunday.