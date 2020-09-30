The makers of Bigg Boss 14 dropped a new promo video on their official social media pages. The video has surprised as well as shocked the viewers as the channel showed a glimpse of one of the contestants without unveiling her full name. The participant is easily recognizable and is none other than self-proclaimed god woman Radhe Maa. The clip showed her from the backside and her forehead with long vermilion (sindoor) which made it easy to guess the contestant. The promo shows Radhe Maa walking inside the house and blessing this season to be a successful one. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 New Contestants List: Seven Celebs From TV Who Are Most Likely Entering The House

Radhe Maa's real name is Sukhvinder Kaur and she is a self-proclaimed god woman from Punjab. She has been always centered with controversies. Radhe Maa's name is indeed a surprise!

The channel shared the promo with a caption:, "Barsegi kiski kripa iss shanivaar #BiggBoss ke ghar mein? #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday at 9 PM.

In 2017, Radhe Maa was allegedly accused of cheating and torture, and even of driving a family to suicide after failing to keep her promises.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 14, this year, the show will have a mall, spa, movie theatre, and a restaurant for the contestants as a part of the luxury budget. As of now, Jaan Kumar Sanu is the first contestant to enter the show. He happens to be the youngest son of the renowned playback singer Kumar Sanu and will be guided by BB13 winner Sidharth on the show.

Bigg Boss 14 is premiering on Saturday, October 3. Watch out!