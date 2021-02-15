We all know that recently Rahul Vaidya’s girlfriend Disha Parmar entered the Bigg Boss 14 house and she said a ‘yes’ to his marriage proposal. When Rahul and Disha saw each other they got emotional and he even asked her why didn’t she come on the show for so long, to which, Disha said that she was waiting for the right day to enter the show and what is better than Valentine’s Day. Disha Parmar wore a red stunning saree and the singer took advantage by proposing to her on the most eminent reality show Bigg Boss as it was also Valentine’s Day. Rahul got down at his knees and asked her will she marry him. But do you know that Disha took some time to say yes? Also Read - Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Has a Message For Her On-Screen Son Paras Kalnawat, Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus: 'Nazar Lag Gayi'

Yes, that's right! Disha had 2 demands which she kept in front of him before accepting the proposal. The first one was that she wants a grand wedding and the second was that the engagement ring should have a big diamond. "Mujhe chahiye badi shaadi and usse bhi bada diamond (I want a big wedding and a bigger diamond)", said Disha. Rahul took no time and accepted happily.

Disha added, "I cannot wait to start my life with you. I cannot wait to get married to you. There's a lot to do."

After Disha Parmar left the show, Rahul Vaidya invited everyone to his wedding along with Salman Khan. Sweets were distributed in the BB house.

Earlier, Salman Khan scared Rahul Vaidya by saying that Disha has turned down his proposal. He then said, that we are joking and the actor asked housemates to prep for the wedding.