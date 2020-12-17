Bigg Boss 14: New contestants Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan who have entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as champions a few days ago, are making headlines for their cute antics in the show. The controversial queen Rakhi’s latest video has been shared by the channel where she is seen fighting with Nikki Tamboli. The promo video starts with Rakhi saying “Aye Babaa, ye chudail mera dost (Rahul Mahajan) churana chahti hai”, pointing towards Nikki. Rakhi’s nautanki certainly gives viewers a reason to watch a show. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Entertains Audience in Bigg Boss 14’s Duck Task, Her Crazy Pranks Make Everyone Laugh

Rakhi Sawant claims to be Rahul Mahajan's dear friend and had once told that they are friends since 12 years. She gets taunted by Nikki. She questions Rakhi's friendship with Rahul. Rakhi says that Nikki wants to snatch Rahul away from her. The housemates laugh at Rakhi's antics and Rahul listens her patiently.

Rakhi calls Nikki 'Khajwi' and asks Mahajan whom he wants to support.

Watch the hilarious video of Rakhi Sawant here:

A day before this, the teammates were given duck task where Rakhi Sawant entertained the viewers as a duck. Rakhi made some funny comments, noises and one-liners that left Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla in splits.