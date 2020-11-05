The makers of Bigg Boss 14 have released a video of a married couple and actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla celebrating Karwa Chauth 2020 inside the BB house. The festival of Karwa Chauth was on November 4 and in November 5’s episode, the makers will show how the couple celebrated without having proper belongings. In the video clip, Abhinav is seen as surprised by Rubina’s decision of keeping fast. Rubina not only kept a fast for husband Abhinav but also dressed up in Indian and celebrated the festival. The inmates were also present when Rubina broke her fast and everyone inside the house got emotional. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal Wears The Most Delicate Red Saree by Manish Malhotra For Her First Karwa Chauth - Yay or Nay?

The inmates helped Rubina in decorating puja thali and the video has gone viral on social media. Reacting to this video, ex-contestant and actor Kavita Kaushik, who stayed with Rubina inside the red zone, reacted to the video. She shared the Bigg Boss’ video on Twitter and wrote: “This is sooooo beautiful.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Can Nikki Tamboli be One of The Finalists in The Show?

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s fans were awestruck to see the lovey-dovey couple making an effort for Karwa Chauth inside the Bigg Boss house. This emotional act caught netizen’s attention and they started trending the hashtag #RubiNav on Twitter. Also Read - It Happens Only in India! 3 UP Sisters, Married to The Same Man Observe Karwa Chauth For The Husband They Share

Watch the video of Rubina and Abhinav setting some serious couple goals:



Don’t they look cute together?