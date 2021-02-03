Abhinav Shukla and Rakhi Sawant seem to be on a loggerhead now. The latest promo of Bigg Boss 14 shows the two getting involved in a huge fight that results in a great showdown with Rubina Dilaik throwing a bucket of water on Rakhi. The video shows how Rakhi calls Abhinav a ‘tharki‘ that irks the latter who retorts by calling her ‘gand’ (dirt). The argument goes on and Abhinav’s wife Rubina throws the entire bucket of water on Rakhi while the rest of the housemates keep asking her to stop. Also Read - Former Bigg Boss Contestant Swami Om Passes Away

Both Rubina and Abhinav have made it clear that they don't like Rakhi's 'entertainment' when she comes close to Abhinav. The couple even told the same to host Salman Khan when he lashed out at them for criticsing Rakhi despite enjoying her antics in the show. This also created a huge ruckus outside the house when several Bigg Boss fans wrote in favour of Rubina-Abhinav and criticised Salman for supporting Rakhi.

While Rakhi continues to go after Abhinav, sometimes in a flirtatious manner, and sometimes quite aggressively, the other housemates are now tired of her antics. In fact, her close friend Vikas Gupta who was recently evicted from the house also tried to make her understand how she was going over-the-top with what she calls entertainment. However, seems like Rakhi still needs a reality check! What do you think?

