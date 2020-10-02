Actor Salman Khan‘s designer Ashley Rebello has given a sneak peek into his stylish chalet at the film city where the actor has now begun to shoot for the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Every year, along with structuring a gorgeous house for the contestants, the organisers also make sure to construct an even more beautiful personalised chalet for the show’s host. In a tiny clip, Ashley gives a brief tour of the actor’s place where he’s going to stay through the weekend while hosting the special Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere Picture Leaked: Salman Khan Welcomes Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla on The Show

The video shows multiple living rooms, a wide garden area, and walls that are adorned with the posters of Salman Khan. While on one wall, the actor is seen as Chulbul Pandey, there’s a poster of his look from Ek Tha Tiger on the other wall in the chalet. One can also see a tiny glimpse of the actor’s Range Rover parked right at the gate of the chalet. Watch this video: Also Read - 'Swagat Nahi Karoge Humara'! Salman Khan Looks Stylish in First Picture From Bigg Boss 14

Salman has already started rehearsing for the grand premiere episode and the same can be heard in the background of the video that his stylist posted on Instagram. The actor will be welcoming the audience into the lavish house of Bigg Boss this year and introducing the contestants on Saturday, October 3. Apart from singer Kumar Sanu‘s son, Jaan Kumar Sanu, who has already been announced as one of the confirmed contestants of the season, the other people who are stepping inside the house this year are Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Giaa Manek, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, and Nishant Singh Malkani.

Are you excited for Saturday night?