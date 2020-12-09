Bigg Boss 14 is making headlines ever since the contestants Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin were announced for the finale. The makers of the show keep on changing the format so that they get the maximum TRP. Last week, BB 14 introduced Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, Rakhi Sawant, and Rahul Mahajan as the challengers who will give a tough fight to the 4 finalists of the fourteenth season. Also Read - Arpita Khan’s Video Smashing Plates in Dubai's Greek Restaurant Goes Viral- Watch

Now, as per the latest Bigg Boss fans will be getting more of the show, as the Salman Khan hosted show might get extended till February 2021. Though the ultimate BB 14 finale date is not confirmed. The tentative date of the Bigg Boss 14 grand finale is 21st February. Also Read - Get Your Sasta Vakils Ready: Ex-Bigg Boss Contestants Diandra Soares, Kamya Panjabi on Trolls

Meanwhile, the challengers have entered the show. In the recent episodes, Vikas Gupta was seen trying to complete his challenge, where he has to empty the ration of the house in three days. On the other hand, Arshi Khan was seen flirting with Abhinav Shukla and said that ‘I am baharwali and Rubina is gharwali’. While Abhinav is seen blushing on Arshi’s one liners. The viewers will witness Rakhi Sawant too in the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Finale: Angry Salman Khan Asks Rahul Vaidya to Leave The House- Here's Why

