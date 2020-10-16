Bigg Boss 14’s first week’s eviction has made headlines all over the internet. It was a high-voltage drama after Sara Gurpal’s eviction by the three toofani seniors – Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. Soon after the decision of evicting Sara, netizens called it unfair and demanded to bring her back on the show. Sara Gurpal has now released a video thanking fans for their love and support. She also talked about her unfair eviction after watching the episodes. Gurpal said she maintained dignity, did all the work assigned to her. Also Read - 'I Love You Nikki Tamboli': Jaan Kumar Confesses His Feelings, This is How His Mother Reacts

In the video, Sara can be heard saying: “I am really overwhelmed with the support. I would have been happy if the audience would have voted me out. In that case, I would have tried working on my personality maybe. However, the audience loved my personality. So, if this eviction happens because of one person then it is totally unfair. I did everything in the house from tasks to household chores and I am proud out it. Even Hina and Gauahar were against my elimination”. Also Read - Pavitra Punia’s Ex-Boyfriend Pratik Sehajpal to Enter in Bigg Boss 14 House as Confirmed Contestant

Sara blamed one single person for her eviction, hinting at Sidharth Shukla. She said that the audience disagreed with his decision of evicting her. She captioned the video as, “I’m taking this chance to thank my audience from the core of my heart. It’s only with your love and support that I’m here at this stage of my life. However, I would’ve been happy if this decision was brought in place by you guys. But life’s pretty unfair and you gotta deal with it. Thanks again for everything❤️”. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 October 15 Written Episode: Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Malkhani Win The Task