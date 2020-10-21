In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, Toofani Seniors get into a witty conversation. During the task, Gauahar Khan happened to touch Sidharth Shukla and his witty style he asked Gauahar to not touch him. He said, “You can’t be touching me, I have a girlfriend at home.” He admitted that he has a girlfriend at home with a smile on his face. Well, he is rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz Gill. Also Read - Bigg Boss October 20 Episode Major Highlights: Hina, Gauahar Get Into Heated Argument With Sidharth, Rubina Wants To Quit

The two were seen having a fun camaraderie and was the most talked-about couple on Bigg Boss 13. While Shehnaaz openly confessed to being in love with Sidharth, he hasn’t professed his feelings yet and maintained that she is a dear friend to him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra To Enter as 'Toofani Seniors' After Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla's Exit

However, the seniors, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan get into a heated argument with Sidharth Shukla and accused him of not following the rules and won by cheating. However, Sidharth claimed that they won fair and square. Meanwhile, seniors are out of the house and as per the reports, Sidharth’s team will lose the task which will lead to Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, and Shehzad Deol’s eviction. It has been said that Eijaz and Pavitra might be locked in the secret room and will come back to the main house.

Earlier, speaking about the show, evicted contestant Sara Gurpal told TOI, “I am following the season, and I feel that everyone’s true colours will be revealed eventually. No matter how hard you try to act all sweet and nice, ‘Bigg Boss’ will bring out the real you. Tumhari asli personality baahar nikalva hi deta hai. The show tests you and your patience. However, till now, the current contestants seem to be confused about what they have to do inside the house. They don’t have a point of view and are too reliant on the seniors. While the presence of seniors helps establish an immediate connect with the audience, the drawback is that the freshers aren’t playing their own game. Competition nahi hai.”

