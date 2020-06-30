Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss is planning for its 14th season. It is one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian television. Bigg Boss 13 broke all the TRP records and managed to become the talk of the town. The top four finalists Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai have witnessed a significant increase in their popularity after participating in BB 13. And, now, there are reports stating that Bigg Boss 14 are approaching celebrities and commoners. Out of these 16 finalists, 13 are believed to be celebrity contestants and the rest three are the commoners. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Supports Government’s Decision on Banning Chinese Apps, Here's What She Has to Say

Gossip mills are buzzing with the rumors that they have approached a popular TikTok star for Bigg Boss 14. According to a report in an entertainment portal, the makers have approached Amir Siddiqui for the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - China 'Strongly Concerned' After India Bans 59 Chinese Apps, Talks Underway on Military Level



Amir Siddiqui recently made headlines in the Youtube and TikTok row. He had made a video talking about how TikTok is better than YouTube. He even mimicked popular YouTuber Carry Minati, which had sparked a controversy. However, no confirmations have been made yet from Amir’s side or from the show’s side.



There are reports that state the theme of the house this year is based on life in a jungle and the audience can expect a strict cut down on luxury items inside the house. The show was initially aimed for a September release date, however, it has been postponed by a month and is now scheduled to air in October. The exact dates are yet to be announced.

Amir Siddiqui is a famous TikTok star. Well, TikTok along with other 58 Chinese apps have been banned by the government of India amid rising tensions between India and China following clashes at the border two weeks ago. The banned apps will be given a chance to respond to the government’s concerns before a committee that includes various ministries. The committee will then recommend whether to remove the ban or continue it.