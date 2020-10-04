Bigg Boss 14 – September 4, 2020: The first day in Bigg Boss 14 was well spent introducing each other. The much-awaited show has 11 contestants and three seniors Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan who will be ruling the house. They are going to make some rules to entertain the audience. The latest promo shown on the channel’s social media page is Toofani seniors taking charge of their respected departments. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Erotic Web-Show Actor Sapna Bhabhi Set to be a Wild Card Entry?

Gauahar Khan will be handling the kitchen and without her permission, the contestants won't be able to make tea or have anything.

Sidharth Shukla will be managing the bedroom. He is the master of the bedroom and he will decide who will sleep where. Also, no one is allowed to take their stuff outside the bedroom without Shukla's permission.

Hina Khan is checking on all the luxury amenities inside the BB14 house like spa, movie theatre, mall. Hina is the principal of the BB Mall and without her permission, no one can enter these places.



Meanwhile, what shocked the contestants was that only 7 items could be taken from the BB Mall with the permission of Hina and that goes by 1 T-shirt/ lipstick is equals to one item and so on.

The list of contestants inside the Bigg Boss 14 house are Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Shehzad Deol. However, the rejected ones are Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkani and Sara Gurpal. In today’s episode, the Bigg Boss will announce their place to stay.