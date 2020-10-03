Bigg Boss 14 Toofani Seniors Grand Premiere Episode: The makers of Bigg Boss 14 have roped in the contestants from its previous seasons to participants in the show. Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan have entered the BB 14 house to grill the contestants. The makers have assigned individual duties to all the three ‘history makers’ of Bigg Boss and they have been trusted with something that is going to make life difficult for the contestants inside the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Premiere Highlights: Rahul Vaidya Gets Secret Task, Radhe Maa is NOT a Contestant, to Dance Tomorrow

As revealed in the grand premiere episode, Hina Khan will be taking charge of the personal belongings of the contestants. It will be her decision to 'allow' contestants to use the things that they have brought along.

Gauahar Khan will be ruling over the kitchen. The Bigg Boss 7 winner will do a clear check on who doesn't want to cook or serve to the contestants, or who should be assigned kitchen duties.

For Sidharth, the makers have designed the bedroom area again. Sidharth is going to take charge of who’s going to sleep where and who all are going to share their beds. The BB 13 winner has been trusted with the duty of keeping a check over the contestants’ sleeping time.

All these three contestants are quite loved and will be labelled as ‘Toofani Seniors’. Their presence in the house is going to add more excitement to the moolah. The contestants will be ‘passed’ and ‘confirmed’ for their stay inside the house by these three ‘seniors.’ The contestants will have to impress these guests to stay alive in the game. Your views?