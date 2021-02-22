Bigg Boss 14 finally came to an end with Rubina Dilaik bagging the big victory against singer Rahul Vaidya. Now, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla congratulated her on the win and tweeted, “Congratulations @RubiDilaik for winning BB 14 … well played.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14's Aly Goni on His Marriage Plans With Jasmin Bhasin: I Will Do Anything To Convince Her Parents For Our Marriage



Hina Khan also congratulated her and wrote, “Ruby Ruby Rubiiiiiinaaaaaa Super proud hai Team Hiiiiiinnnnaaaaa Congratulations Love @RubiDilaik.”

Ruby Ruby Rubiiiiiinaaaaaa

Super proud hai Team Hiiiiiinnnnaaaaa

Congratulations Love @RubiDilaik https://t.co/NFVDTxlfSJ — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) February 21, 2021



“First person to have announced the winner I saw …… congratulations @RubiDilaik…. it was u through out . #BB14 . Well played @rahulvaidya23 u did extremely well . 🤗 super proud of you”, wrote Gauahar Khan.

First person to have announced the winner I saw …… congratulations @RubiDilaik …. it was u through out . #BB14 . Well played @rahulvaidya23 u did extremely well . 🤗 super proud of you . ⭐️ — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 21, 2021



Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan entered the show as Toofani Seniors during the initial two weeks of Bigg Boss 14. They challenged the contestants and even had the power to confirm the inmates and eliminate from the show.

Rubina opened her heart out during her interview with the Times of India and said, “I am ecstatic, I always wanted to reach till here. It was a dream, but the feeling of victory is yet to sink in. Kehte hai na, sab kismet ka khel hai – probably I was destined for it. This has been an incredible journey wherein I discovered myself. And I am very proud of it. Abhinav’s support made me stronger. When I won the show, he congratulated me, we hugged and kissed. It was beautiful to have him there with me. Ab main bas destination wedding ke baare mein soch rahi hoon (laughs). There will be a second wedding for sure, and a journey of a lifetime, which we had promised each other on the show.”

“The kind of challenges that we faced together in the show has made our relationship stronger. In the outside world, you have choices and you can escape, but when you are locked up in a house, you have no choice. You can either fight or take a flight. We chose to face the challenge head on and win it for ourselves and that in turn made us, our relationship and our bond stronger”, she added.