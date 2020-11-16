Bigg Boss 14 Updates: Wild card contestant Shardul Pandit has been evicted from the show on Sunday. He was nominated with Rubina Dilaik for eviction this week. Salman Khan had said that ‘There were no major difference in the votes between Rubina and Shardul. He may have gone from the show, but has won millions of hearts.’ Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Sends Jaan Kumar Sanu to Jail For Kissing Her Without Her Permission

Shardul Pandit has been part of TV shows such as Bandini, Kuldeepak, Sidhi Vinayak, Godh Bharaai, Kitani Mohabbat Hai (season 2) among others. He started his career as a Radio Jockey with Radio Mirchi. In 2012, he shifted to Dubai to work as an RJ for Radio Mirchi International. However, he returned to Mumbai in 2015 and started working as a VJ for 9XM. Shardul Pandit was also the commentator for Box Cricket League (BCL).

Shardul made headlines during the lockdown after announcing he was moving back to his hometown, since there was no work for him in Mumbai. He got help from actor Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava.

As per the latest promo shared by the channel, captain Aly Goni gets the authority to nominate a few contestants. He takes names of Rubina Dilaik, Kavita Kaushik, and Nikki Tamboli. The housemates were shocked to hear Rubina’s name as she saved him the last nominations task.

In the promo video, Aly Goni is heard saying: ‘Nikki ne Kavita ji ke sath milkar meri bahut bitching ki.’ Nikki was taken aback as she admitted to Pavitra Punia that she has started liking Aly. Nikki said that she did not expect this from Aly and then calls it ‘ridiculous’.

Watch the promo:

