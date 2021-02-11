Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta has been at the receiving end of so many trolls and people who accused him of sexual harassment during his stay in the house. Now, after getting eliminated, Gupta addressed all the allegations made against him by Priyank Sharma, Parth Samthaan, and Vikas Khokar. The former creative director mentioned that he’s tired of hearing that he has ‘molested’ or approached someone for ‘sexual advantages’. In his latest post on Instagram, Gupta wrote a big note about filing a defamation suit on Khokar. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik Lock Lips Before Bidding Goodbye, Fans Gush Over Drool-worthy Pictures

He also demanded a public apology from both Parth and Priyank. Adding that he hasn’t been keeping himself first, Gupta wrote, “I am sorry to myself for not keeping myself first. Since my coming out I have become a target for people to just attack cause they feel it’s possible. My Sexuality is being used against me. Earlier it was #ParthSamthaan & #PriyankSharma who were close to me did this now it’s people like #VikasKhoker who I haven’t even met more than 2 times in some 8 years trying to get fame out of this.” (sic) Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: After Abhinav Shukla's Eviction, His Parents Are Shocked, Accuse Makers of 'Intentional Elimination'

Gupta, who recently came out of the Bigg Boss 14 house, broke down in the show multiple times. His fellow housemate, Aly Goni also alleged that he had once tried to jeopardise his career. However later, he sorted out the differences when host Salman Khan asked them to not bring the matters from outside the house into the discussion in the show.