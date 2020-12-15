New Delhi: A day after getting ousted of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14, actor and TV producer Vikas Gupta on Tuesday shared an emotional video on his Instagram handle where he was heard saying that he had made a mistake and was punished for it. Gupta was evicted from the show for pushing co-contestant Arshi Khan into the swimming pool, after she dragged his family in between their regular fights. Also Read - Money Heist Beats Scam: 1992 And Mirzapur 2 to Become Top Searched Show in India as Per Google Trends List 2020

Gupta and Khan are both wild card contestants in the game show hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The duo have appeared on a season 11 of the game show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Says Sohail Khan Helped Her Get Bigg Boss After She Went Bankrupt

Accepting his mistake in the video, Gupta also said that he has parked himself in a place where he can be alone for some time and understand what exactly happened with him inside the house. He said, “I was in a vulnerable state and I had said many things. I cried after watching myself. Time can do a lot of things. I felt bad about my own behaviour. I am going to find a way and I am sure I will crack it. I did make a mistake and got punished for it.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Gets Extension Till February 2021; Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya to Enter Tonight

“Let’s pray and hope that good things happen to all of us. I am not very sad now, don’t worry,” added Vikas Gupta.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney)

For those who are unaware, Vikas Gupta was evicted for breaking multiple rules of the house and for use of physical force against co-comtestant Arshi Khan. Post the Weekend Ka Vaar on Sunday, Gupta and Khan both indulged in a verbal spat and even even took off their mikes as a sign of protest, following which they were pulled up by Bigg Boss. And, later on Monday, Gupta was asked to leave the house on the grounds of using physical force against another contestant.