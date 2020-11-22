In tonight’s Bigg Boss 14 weekend Ka Vaar episode, Jaan Kumar Sanu gets eliminated leaving Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya teary-eyed. This week, he picked up a fight with Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan. Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor entered the house and gave immunity stone to Rubina Dilaik. Also Read - Disha Parmar FINALLY Sends Her Reply To Rahul Vaidya's Proposal And We Wonder What Is It!

This week, in one of the episodes, Kavita and Jaan locked horns when the former responded to Jaan’s allegations that she is not being herself and being fake instead. He even picked up a fight with Eijaz Khan during the captaincy task when he chose Eijaz as his first preference but he flipped his game that hurt Jaan. He even went on to accuse Eijaz of flipping sides and using him which leaves him all teary-eyes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Ekta Kapoor Throws New Twist as Contestants Reveal Hatred Towards Each Other, Gets Special Power

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv)

To lighten up the mood, Ekta also asks contestants to switch roles among them and enact each other. While Rubin and Kavita enact Pavitra and Eijaz respectively. Nikki Tamboli and Eijaz enact Jasmin and Abhinav.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan lashed out at Abhinav Shukla for begging Rubina to save him. Abhinav, however, disagrees with Salman but the actor tells him that how he has been slipping under Rubina who is being at the receiving end. Rubina breaks down into tears.