Bigg Boss 14 weekend ka vaar episode will be an interesting one tonight as the decision of the eviction out of the nominated contestants will be taken by freshers. In the new promo, Bigg Boss announces that freshers will be deciding who will be evicted out of the nominated contestants tonight, Abhinav Shukla, Jaan Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, and Shehzad Deol. However, as the Khabri, the twist was brought in the show after Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin received the maximum number of votes and Jaan Kumar received the least number of votes. The twist came in to save Jaan Kumar from elimination, however, there is no confirmation on the same. Also Read - Sara Gurpal on Claims Made By Ex-Husband Tusshar: Never Married For Green Card, Lying To Gain 2-Minutes of Fame

However, according to reports, there will be no elimination this week and the nominations for eliminations will be carried forward next week. It is believed that after Sara Gurpal’s eviction, there was an outrage on social media and hence makers have decided for no elimination this week. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Highlights: Salman Khan Lashes Out at Rubina For Opting Out of Task, Eijaz Makes Jasmin Uncomfortable

In the promo, Rahul Vaidya can be seen saying that his talks are irrelevant while Nishant can be seen saying that he does not understand Bigg Boss. Nikki Tamboli says that she thinks he should be thrown out of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Evicted Contestant Sara Gurpal Blames Sidharth Shukla For Her Eviction, Says 'He Manipulated Hina, Gauahar'

Watch the promo here:



Apart from this, Salman Khan loses his cool after Rubina Dilaik decides to opt-out of the task and says that she finds it disrespecting when her opinion is not respected and rather gets a scolding from Bigg Boss. It is also believed that Salman will ask her to get out of the house but after Abhinav Shukla asks her to calm down, she apologises and sorts out the matter.

As per the reports, Naina Singh, Pratik Sehajpal, and Shardul Thakur will enter the show as the wild card entries. After Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla leave from the house, reports suggest that Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Gautam Gulati will be entering the house as ‘toofani seniors’.