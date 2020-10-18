Salman Khan enters the stage and welcomes the audience on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The Dabanng star announces that the weekend ka vaar episode will now air on Sunday and Monday instead of Saturday and Sunday. Salman shows the task where contestants are asked to tell according to them, who has more garbage in the head out of Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik but the latter denies doing the task as it disrespects her. Salman enters the house through video conferencing. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 18 Episode: Jasmin Bhasin Accuses Eijaz Khan of Physically Intimidating Others

Here are the major highlights of the show:

Salman Khan Lashes Out at Rubina Dilaik:

Salman Khan tries to explain to Rubina Dilaik that she can't go against the format of the show and if she does not have the clothes, she can at least get ready for the Weekend episode with whatever she has. The Radhe star says that Abhinav did not give up his immunity for her and she failed in two tasks, which is why she doesn't have her clothes. He then goes on to explain to her that 'mind mein kachra' task is not about disrespecting her but it is about sorting out the misunderstandings. Rubina responds that she finds it disrespectful when Bigg Boss said that Rubina has the Kachra in her mind and the contestants will tell her what is the 'kachra'. Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan say that she is in a wrong show and she should never deny doing any task. Rubina sticks to her point that she found the task derogatory and Salman tells her that she is wrong.

House Plays ‘Dimag Mein Kachra’ Task:

Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Nishant Malkhani, Jaan Kumar, Pavitra Punia give their reasoning on why Rubina Dilaik has more garbage in her head. Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Shehzad Deol give their reason why Nikki Tamboli has more ‘Kachra’ in her head. As per the task, Rubina Dilaik has more ‘kachra’ in her mind than Nikki Tamboli.

Salman Khan Asks Nikki Tamboli About Her Personality Traits:

Salman says that she doesn’t agree with Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik’s point of view and asks her what slang did she use. Shehzad interrupts that she has given worse slangs and the host asks him about the time when he used a word that is not even a slang. Shehzad says that he apologised about it immediately.

Salman Asks Jaan Kumar About His Equation With Nikki Tamboli:

Salman asks Jaan Kumar about his equation with Nikki Tamboli and he clarifies that she is his second friend in the house. Jaan says that she can’t support Nikki when she is wrong but rather want to tell her that she has the pride after becoming a confirmed contestant.