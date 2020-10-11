In tonight’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan lashes out at contestants and asks all 10 members of the house to leave. He can be heard saying, “Do not try to be over-smart, you guys changed the scene for sure. Pack your bags, all the ten contestants, and get ready to leave the house.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: 'Toofani Seniors' Calls Rubina Dilaik 'Most Critical', Nishant Malkhani 'Fake Contestant'

Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Singh Malkhani take out their anger on each other during the puncturing the balloon task. Rahul calls Nishant 'the most fake person ever' and Nishant says 'Rahul thinks this is a music reality show as he keeps singing all day'.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shkla name Nishant Singh Malkhani as ‘Fake Contestant’, Sara Gurpal as ‘Isme wo baat hi nahi hai (she doesn’t have it in her)’ and called Rubina Dilaik as ‘Most Critical, Over Calculative and not keeping her point of view properly’. They even name Eijaz Khan as ‘Yaha pe iska sirf mazak ban raha hai (he is only being made fun of)’. However, Salman disagrees with them and says, “If they are seniors, it doesn’t mean they will do anything.”

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli has become the only and first contestant of the house.