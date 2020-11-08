In tonight’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding contestants for their unruly behaviour in the house. In the promo, the host and Dabangg actor can be seen scolding Pavitra Punia, for her behaviour towards Eijaz Khan after he chose Jasmin Bhasin over her during nominations. The star will also scold Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Makes 3 Explosive Statements About Eijaz Khan, 'Fake Celebs' And Trolls Before Entering The Show

Salman scolds Pavitra Punia for using her elbow to push Eijaz Khan and for using abusive language. He even goes on to ask her if it's her aggression or full-on acting. He further tells her that she is not in her senses. She then apologises but Salman scolds her for repeatedly saying sorry but does not mean it. He then tells her that it is no way to behave in the house.



Rashe actor then shifts his focus to Jaan and tells him he started as a sweet little boy but has now become the most ‘badtameez’ person in the house. Even, Nikki becomes the target of Salman and he asks her for hiding her true personality behind the mask.



Meanwhile, Kavita is back in the house, Aly questions Jasmin about her difference with Eijaz. Aly promises to sort out things between the two.

Also, Naina Singh is eliminated from the house.