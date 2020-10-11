The Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday might witness its first eviction. Salman will also introduce weekend tasks where contestants will puncture the balloon of other contestants and tell what misunderstanding they have about the house or about themselves. In the other task, the ‘Toofani seniors’ will be giving a report card of the contestants. The trio name Nishant Singh Malkhani as ‘Fake Contestant’, Sara Gurpal as ‘Isme wo baat hi nahi hai (she doesn’t have it in her)’ and called Rubina Dilaik as ‘Most Critical, Over Calculative and not keeping her point of view properly’. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Opens Up About Rape Accusation Against Him, Says 'I Had To Leave Mumbai'

They even name Eijaz Khan as 'Yaha pe iska sirf mazak ban raha hai (he is only being made fun of)'. However, Salman disagrees with them and says that if he would have been in his place, he would have not accepted such a thing. Eijaz then asserts that it is the opinion of seniors, to which Salman reacts, "If they are seniors, it doesn't mean they will do anything."