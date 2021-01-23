In tonight’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, the audience won’t witness host and actor Salman Khan. This weekend, the actor is busy attending actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding in Alibaug. As per the latest report by The Khabri, the weekend ka vaar was not shot with megastar Salman Khan as he has gone for Varun’s wedding. The report also suggested that it doesn’t mean that there will be no evictions this week. Also Read - First Photo From Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s Wedding: Actor in Sherwani Pose With Groom Squad

The Khabri also confirmed that Jasmin Bhasin will be entering the house once again as a family to Aly Goni to support him and will stay inside the house for a week. She will not be playing as a contestant this time.

Even the Weekend Ka Vaar promo didn’t show Salman Khan’s presence. However, in tonight’s episode, the viewers will witness dance battle between Rubina Dilaik and Rakhi Sawant, who perform on Dola Re Dola from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Devdas followed by another face-off between Nikki Tamboli and Sonali Phogat on Bawri Hogayi. After that, the reports will one-on-one grill the housemates on the basis of their performance.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan’s sangeet function has started with Punjabi dhol beats. A photo from the venue of the groom squad is doing rounds on the internet. It is the first photo from Varun-Natasha Wedding. The group photo features excited groom Varun Dhawan with his close friend and designer Manish Malhotra, Varun’s brother Rohit Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan, Kunal Kohli. The background shows the venue is all decked-up with fresh flowers. The wedding will take place tomorrow i.e. January 24, 2021.