Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik opened up about depression and how she dealt with suicidal thoughts.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rubina shared her story of dealing with mental health. This, she claimed, was nine years ago when her relationship was at its lowest. Rubina talked about what she used to face, how she tried to cope with it and how it is taboo in Indian society to talk about mental health and visiting a psychologist. "You just cannot figure out what is happening. You start thinking 'why am I irritable, why is there no one around me. Why can I not achieve success'. Too many questions and no answers. There I realised that the problem is somewhere within", she said.

In a bid to cope with this, Bigg Boss 14 winner said that she looked for help online but couldn't ask for a psychologist. "All I had was turning to self-help books, listening to audiotapes. Even asking for a psychologist was taboo. I looked for it online. I think it was a blessing that work wasn't that great and the relationship was at the lowest and I was looking for something to hold on to. I found yoga and meditation. I looked online to understand what was wrong. Thankfully, I figured out," she said.

Rubina also highlighted that there is no formal education about depression and said ”There is a lot that I cannot understand, but there is also nobody to guide me. We do not have formal education about it, no one talks about depression.”

Rubina had also opened up about the same during a Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Back then, she also revealed her anger management issues that her marriage was on the verge of coming to an end.

On the work front, the actress featured Neha Kakkar’s Marjaneya with husband Abhinav Shukla. She is also returning to the popular show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.