Bigg Boss 14 hosted by Salman Khan finally has a winner – Rubina Dilaik. Yes, she has emerged as the winner of the show and her fans can’t hold the excitement. As Salman Khan announced Rubina’s name, her husband Abhinav Shukla jumped out of his seat and cheered for his wife. Netizens congratulated her on her win and many cheered for her, as well. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Announces Audience Will Be Able to Audition For The Next Season

One Twitter user tweeted, “Congratulations she’s the highest voted & best Winner, May u achieve all success & happiness always like this. @RubiDilaik #RubinaDilaik.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: From Jasly's Romance To Dharmendra Recreating Iconic Scene From Sholay, Here Are Some Moments From Big Night

“Mere cutiee ka reaction dhekho,Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes congratulations all Rubiholics e did it..BB14 WINNER RUBINA RubinaDilaik”, wrote another. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Looks Like a Dream in Sequin Gown With Dramatic Sleeves

Check Twitter Reactions Here:

Finally the time has come heartiest congratulations @RubiDilaik well earned success. You’ve emerged victorious in this season of #bb14 @ashukla09 congratulations once again #RD #RubinaDilaik #rubinav — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) February 21, 2021

Many many congratulations to everyone. Thank you again for all your hard work and prayers. They all have been answered. Gratitude #RubinaDilaik pic.twitter.com/0uvQa3i4Tn — Jyotika Dilaik (@JyotikaDiIaik) February 21, 2021

Competing at the highest level is not about winning It’s about preparation, courage,understanding nd nurturing your people, and heart.Winning is the result,#BB14 winner #RubinaDilaik is a great example!@RubiDilaik lub u ma’am Great example woman power❤ HISTORIC WINNER RUBINA pic.twitter.com/JE1XQ2nbfQ — Prachi Khot #TeamRubina (@RUBINA_KI) February 21, 2021

This is the ritual every year.

When your favorite wins its due to audience votes.

When your favorite loses then fixed winner/colors face. Learn to accept defeat gracefully. Good luck to #RahulVaidya for his future . And #RubinaDilaik waiting for you to come on Twitter ❤ — Aysha Habib (@ayshahabib11) February 21, 2021

The moment we have been waiting since ever#RubinaDilaik pic.twitter.com/CK2VxGWxLz — Aisha Kathia (@AishaKathia) February 21, 2021



Rubina’s journey began from being an outsider among contestants and had to earn to get confirmed so that she can stay inside the house. She performed the tasks well and even with her strategy won the ‘Ticket to Finale’. However, she could not be the first finalist as she was nominated for the entire season after she threw water on Rakhi Sawant. But, her fans and husband Abhinav had already declared her as the winner of the Bigg Boss 14.

Her personal life became a talk of the town after she confirmed that she and Abhinav were heading for a divorce and had given time to each other till November 2020. At the same time, Bigg Boss 14 was offered to her and it was important for the couple to be in the show together as they were going through a tough time. She even revealed that 8 years back, she has temper issues and suicidal tendencies which sometimes come back to her. The couple even agreed that Bigg Boss 14 has helped them grow stronger and patience with each other. She even said that they now understand each other better and are in a better space in their marriage. Amidst all this, she found herself while her stay in the house.

Are You Happy With Rubina Dilaik’s Win?