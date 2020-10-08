Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu is the son of popular playback singer Kumar Sanu. He is one of the youngest contestants in the house and a big fan of Sidharth Shukla. In an unseen video, Jaan Kumar Sanu says how he is very attached to his mom, Rita Bhattacharya, adding that his parents separated before he was born. “For me, my mother plays the role of both parents. My parents separated when my mother was six months pregnant with me hence I have grown up with her only since childhood,” said Jaan, who is also a singer. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: Jaan Kumar Sanu Chops of His Hair to Gain Entry Inside The House | See Pics

"My mom is both a mother and a father to me. Before entering the Bigg Boss House, what worried me most was that who will now take care of my mother. My thinking when it comes to love is old school because of my mom, I feel love only happens with one person and we should only be with one person. I am just like my mother," he added.

Later on, Jaan reveals that his parents separated when his mom was six months pregnant with him. Rita Bhattacharya and Kumar Sanu have three sons together, Jessy, Jeeko and Jaan. His parents legally separated in 1994. Jaan is heard telling Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal and Nikki Tamboli in the BB14 house.



Jaan is seen opening up about his bond with his mother in Bigg Boss Extra Masala, which is available on Colors channel and Voot.