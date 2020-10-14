Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal, who was one of the contestants in season 14 of the reality show Bigg Boss, gets evicted on the first week. When she was inside the house, her ex-husband and Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar produced a marriage certificate claiming he and Sara have been married. In the certificate, the woman Tushar got married to is mentioned and identified as Rachna Devi. The pics shown by him has Sara sporting vermilion (sindoor) and the traditional red and white bangles as they pose together. After her eviction from the Bigg Boss 14 house, Sara Gurpal has opened up about her relationship with Tushar Kumar. She stressed that her marriage with him was abusive and that he is the least important person in her life. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 October 13 Episode Major Highlights: House Divided Into Two Teams, Contestants Perform Quirky Tasks To Win Immunity

While speaking to news agency IANS, Sara said: "I think he himself said it, stating that we have been separated for almost four to five years now. It was a really abusive relationship and I think every girl has the right to move on, from something which is not (healthy). Where was he for four years? The moment 'Bigg Boss' began he started talking. He is the least important person in my life. If he was that important, he would have been there in my life."

Around the time Sara had entered the Bigg Boss 14, Tushar had declared in the press that she had married him for a green card and that she was deliberately hiding their marriage. Tushar Kumar produced a marriage certificate to boost his claim. "I got married on 16th August 2014 in Jalandhar, Punjab India," Tushar had declared, speaking to the agency, adding: "I feel that she got married to me just to get fame and a citizenship of the USA. She left me because she didn't get any publicity from my side."

Sara now counters, saying: “The day I went into the Big Boss house, he was ready with this! For what reason? He just wanted fame. I don’t care about it and that is why he was everywhere. He is the least important for me. My life, family, career and health is way more important. There will be a thousand people saying a thousand things.”

“Okay, there was a marriage and he did whatever he had to. What else does he want? I have been through hell. I don’t think any girl or man deserves to be in such a situation where he or she has to deal with mental and physical trauma,” she added.

Sara was evicted by Toofani seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. Shukla gave the reason for the eviction that Sara has injured her eye and is probably under medical care. In the immunity task last week, when freshers were trying to get the other contestant down from the bulldozer, Nikki Tamboli’s acrylic nails hurt Sara’s eyes. The injury was quite major and immediately a doctor was called in but Sara didn’t get much relief.